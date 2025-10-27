Send your petition to the Shrine

Send Your Prayer

Dear Friend of St. Jude,Our reflection from the Gospel this week is:“For whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and the one who humbles himself will be exalted.”In the parable, Jesus contrasts the Pharisee with the tax collector. The Pharisee placed himself above others in prayer and bragged about his piety. The tax collector humbled himself before God and begged for mercy. He sought God with humility rather than with pride. Christ teaches us to act with humility and recognize our own faults. God does not want us to put ourselves above others.

We pray together:St. Jude, help me practice humility in my life that I may seek God with a humble heart.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province