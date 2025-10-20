Send your petition to the Shrine

Send Your Prayer

Dear Friend of St. Jude,Our reflection from the Gospel this week is:“Will not God then secure the rights of his chosen ones who call out to him day and night?”Life with God is one long continuous dialogue. When we cry for help to conquer ourselves, to heal our world, to bear the burdens of life, we must not despair. God, our constant companion, waits for us to call and will not fail us in our efforts to grow.

We pray together:St. Jude, help me to trust in you. Give me perseverance and hope to withstand trials and adversities.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province