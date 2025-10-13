Send your petition to the Shrine

Dear Friend of St. Jude,Our reflection from the Gospel this week is:“Stand up and go; your faith has saved you.”We can never thank God enough for our blessings. In this week’s Gospel, ten lepers ask Jesus for mercy. By having faith in Him, they were healed; however, only one of the ten returned to thank Jesus. Recognizing what God has done for us, we show our appreciation by giving thanks to Him.

We pray together:St. Jude, intercede for my suffering and for the suffering and heartache throughout the world.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province