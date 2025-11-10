St. Jude Weekly Devotion -- November 10th
Dear Friend of St. Jude,In this week’s Gospel reading, Jesus clears the temple of people who turned the temple area into a marketplace. It is symbolic how in our life Jesus wishes us to cleanse our lives so that the Holy Spirit may dwell within us. Jesus also prophesizes, “Destroy this temple and in three days I will raise it up.” While others thought He was talking about the building, He was referring to Himself and His resurrection.
We pray together: St. Jude, open my heart so that my body may be a temple for Christ.Yours in prayer,
Fr. Paul Keller, CMF
Provincial
Claretian Missionaries
USA-Canada Province
