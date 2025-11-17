Send your petition to the Shrine

Dear Friend of St. Jude,This week’s readings talk about God’s ultimate judgment. Jesus tells the people not to seek signs but rather to seek God’s kingdom. In the first reading, we are told “for you who fear my name, there will arise the sun of justice with its healing rays.” God extends grace and mercy to all who will heed His call.

We pray together:St. Jude, help me to be faithful to God’s Word. Help me to live with faith, hope, and love.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province