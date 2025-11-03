Send your petition to the Shrine

Send Your Prayer

Dear Friend of St. Jude,Our reflection from the Gospel this week is:“… and I shall raise him on the last day.”In this week’s Gospel, Jesus offers us the hope of sharing in His resurrection. By developing a relationship with God built on love and trust, we will join Jesus in Heaven.

We pray together:St. Jude, help me to remember in faith those that I have loved and lost. Be with them in eternity.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province