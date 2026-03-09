Send your petition to the Shrine

Dear Friend of St. Jude: Our reflection from the Gospel this week is: “Whoever drinks of the water that I shall give will never thirst.” When Jesus meets the Samaritan woman at the well, He goes against many prejudices of the day to talk to her. By doing this, He demonstrates that everyone is worthy of God’s love. We are all created in God’s image to love one another.

We pray together: St. Jude, help me to set aside my prejudices so that I may love others.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province