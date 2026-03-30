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Friend of St. Jude: Palm Sunday marked the beginning of Holy Week. In this week’s readings, we reflect on Jesus being condemned to death. We know that Pontius Pilate didn’t want Jesus to be crucified, but Pilate lacked the courage to do the right thing because he feared the crowds that had gathered. In doing so, he released a known murderer, Barabbas.

We pray together: St. Jude, when faced with a difficult decision, may I choose to do the right thing even if it is not the most popular choice.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province