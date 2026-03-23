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Friend of St. Jude: Our reflection from the Gospel this week is: “Everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.” This week’s Gospel tells us about Jesus raising Lazarus from the dead. Lazarus had been dead for four days, and many doubted Jesus would be able to perform this miracle. God gives us the power of His Holy Spirit, and in faith we know that all things are possible through Him.

We pray together: St. Jude, help me to remember the power in Christ’s words. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province