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Friend of St. Jude: In the Gospel for the fourth Sunday of Lent, Jesus heals a man blind from birth. The Pharisees were upset that he performed this miracle on a day of rest and even questioned if the man was really blind. Though it can be difficult to fully comprehend God’s work, this miracle reveals how powerful God is. He waits for us to ask for His help, and frees us from spiritual blindness.

We pray together: St. Jude, give us eyes of faith to see God’s glory. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province