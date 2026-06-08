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Dear Friend of St. Jude: Our reflection from the Gospel this week is: “Whoever eats this bread will live forever.” How blessed are we to receive all of the blessings and graces God longs to give us through the Eucharist. Jesus tells His disciples to eat His flesh and drink His blood, and He invites us to take His life into the very center of our being. We grow, nourished by God’s love.

We pray together: St. Jude, at the Last Supper you sat and watched as Jesus offered the sacrifice of the first Eucharist. As I partake in this gift, strengthen in me a sense of gratitude.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province