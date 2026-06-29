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Dear Friend of St. Jude: Our reflection from the Gospel this week is: “He who loves father and mother more than me is not worthy of me.” Jesus challenges His disciples to love God more than anyone or anything else. But if we see God in our father and mother along with ourselves there is never any problem. Remember Jesus said, “The Kingdom of God is within.” Within each of us now and forever.

We pray together: St. Jude, give me rest by interceding with our loving God that I will always seek and find Him within. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province

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The Shrine is a ministry of the Claretians who are active in U.S.A./Canada communities and 72 countries worldwide.