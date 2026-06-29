Three Sages

Three Sages

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Theworldidreamof
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Hi Richard, I really like what Father Paul is saying here. Thank you for sharing. BTW, I just posted an updated version of my post about numbers as the recent "earthquakes" in Venezuala were also done on a day adding up to 22! In this post I have also provided a link to all the excellent work you have done for so long as can be seen on the Global Research website, as I am also saying in the post we a need a new financial system of the kind you have been advocating for for so long. I hope you are well and you like this post also.

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