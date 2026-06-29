St. Jude Weekly Devotion - June 29th
Send your petition to the Shrine
Dear Friend of St. Jude: Our reflection from the Gospel this week is: “He who loves father and mother more than me is not worthy of me.” Jesus challenges His disciples to love God more than anyone or anything else. But if we see God in our father and mother along with ourselves there is never any problem. Remember Jesus said, “The Kingdom of God is within.” Within each of us now and forever.
We pray together: St. Jude, give me rest by interceding with our loving God that I will always seek and find Him within. Yours in prayer,
Fr. Paul Keller, CMF
Provincial
Claretian Missionaries
USA-Canada Province
Join Us Online:
The National Shrine of St. Jude
3200 E 91st St, Chicago, IL 60617Make a Gift | Unsubscribe | View in Web Browser | Forward to a Friend
The Shrine is a ministry of the Claretians who are active in U.S.A./Canada communities and 72 countries worldwide.
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Hi Richard, I really like what Father Paul is saying here. Thank you for sharing. BTW, I just posted an updated version of my post about numbers as the recent "earthquakes" in Venezuala were also done on a day adding up to 22! In this post I have also provided a link to all the excellent work you have done for so long as can be seen on the Global Research website, as I am also saying in the post we a need a new financial system of the kind you have been advocating for for so long. I hope you are well and you like this post also.