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Dear Friend of St. Jude: Our faith guides us to the best perspectives on all that is good in our lives every day. It also can be equally powerful in directing our inner strengths as we face a variety of challenges. Life’s stresses can vary in how they impact us. One challenge can be overpowering, while another can take a more gradual and grinding pace. Often the first healing step in facing a challenge is to remember we are never alone. Jesus walks with all of us each day in our lives. He is never far from us and is always ready to save those who call upon Him. May the abiding presence of Jesus give us peace of heart and courage to face the challenges of life.

We pray together: St. Jude, bless me in my work today. Help me to demonstrate my love, patience, and compassion for others. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province