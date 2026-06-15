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Dear Friend of St. Jude: Our reflection from the Gospel this week is: “The harvest is abundant but the laborers are few.” No matter how much Jesus tried, He could only reach a few. There were simply too many people who needed help. But instead of giving in to helplessness and despair, He looked forward to a time when there would be many “harvesters” working alongside Him.

We pray together: St. Jude, allow us to extend help by being conscious of our faith and allowing it to shape our choices and decisions.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province