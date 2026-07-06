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Dear Friend of St. Jude: In this week’s Gospel, Jesus thanks the Father in heaven for revealing to His disciples the wisdom and knowledge of God. Only the humble in heart can receive true wisdom and understanding of God and His ways. Jesus also uses the analogy of a yoke to invite us to trade sin and despair for His grace and glory.

We pray together: St. Jude, may I have purity of faith so that I may receive the yoke of God’s holy and loving Word.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province