Dear Friend of St. Jude, Our reflection from the Gospel this week is: “Lord, teach us to pray.” Each of us may pray differently and with different intensity, depending on our needs and gratitude. Jesus gives us a great gift in the Our Father, and this week we reflect on the praise, personal intentions, and hope found in its words.

We pray together: St. Jude, help me to pray reflectively and continuously as I work to live like you as a disciple of the Lord. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province