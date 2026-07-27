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Send Your Prayer

Dear Friend of St. Jude: Our reflection from the Gospel this week is: “The angels will go out and separate the wicked from the righteous.” As devotees of St. Jude, we are committed to prayer for ourselves, our loved ones, and all those who join in our powerful community of prayer. Our devotion is a gift on the path of doing what is right in faith.

We pray together:St. Jude, may I always find joy and delight in your presence. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province