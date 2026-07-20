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Dear Friend of St. Jude: A parable is a story, an indirect way of revealing meaning and truth. Jesus speaks to His people—and in turn to us—through parables so that we might more easily understand His message about the role of God in our lives. In this week’s Gospel, Jesus tells the parable about the mustard seed—the smallest seed grows into the fullest, largest bush. May the many small prayers you offer each day produce abundant fruit for your journey in faith.

We pray together:St. Jude, may my simple prayers to you help me to grow in faith, and may they always land on the fertile soil of your hope.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province