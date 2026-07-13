St. Jude Weekly Devotion - July 13th
Send your petition to the Shrine
Dear Friend of St. Jude: What does the parable about seeds and roots say to us about the Kingdom of God? Jesus’ parable of the sower is aimed at the hearers of His Word. God graces those who hunger for His Word that they may understand His will and have the strength to live according to it.
We pray together: St. Jude, may my heart never grow dull and may my ears never tire of listening to the voice of Christ. Yours in prayer,
Fr. Paul Keller, CMF
Provincial
Claretian Missionaries
USA-Canada Province
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