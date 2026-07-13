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Dear Friend of St. Jude: What does the parable about seeds and roots say to us about the Kingdom of God? Jesus’ parable of the sower is aimed at the hearers of His Word. God graces those who hunger for His Word that they may understand His will and have the strength to live according to it.

We pray together: St. Jude, may my heart never grow dull and may my ears never tire of listening to the voice of Christ. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province