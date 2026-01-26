Richard C. Cook comments: Just a reminder that St. Jude is known in the Catholic Church as the patron saint of difficult situations; sometimes called “lost causes.” Of course we know that “peace on earth, goodwill to all,” the Three Sages motto, sometimes seems like a “lost cause.” Yet we persist, day in and day out, in faith, hope, and love unto Eternity. To all our readers, God bless and have a beautiful day!

Friend of St. Jude: Our reflection from the Gospel this week is: “Come after me, and I will make you fishers of men.”In Matthew’s Gospel, Peter, Andrew, James, and John all left their fishing boats to follow Jesus. They gave up their lives to spread His Word all over the world. Jesus calls all of us to be fishers of men in our own communities today.

We pray together: St. Jude, intercede for me that the Word of God may penetrate my heart and transform my mind that I may see His power and glory. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province