Dear Friend of St. Jude: Our reflection from the Gospel this week is: “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased.” In this week’s Gospel, Jesus is baptized by John the Baptist. Matthew tells us that upon Jesus’ baptism, “The heavens were opened for him,” just like the kingdom of heaven is open to us when we are baptized. God shares His love with us for our grace and to shine through us to others.

We pray together: St. Jude, intercede for me. May the Holy Spirit fill my heart with God’s grace. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province