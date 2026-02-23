Richard C. Cook comments: As the U.S. and Israel prepare to launch a major war against the nation of Iran, Christians everywhere are praying for “Peace on earth, goodwill to all.” St. Jude is known as the patron saint of hope—and of “difficult cases.” St. Paul teaches us to approach life with faith, hope, and love. Jesus advises to love even those we perceive as our enemies.

Dear Friend of St. Jude,What a holy time we have entered into this Lent. The season is truly a gift—it is the church’s gift to her people—when we as a community of believers renew ourselves in prayer, and in devotional practices like fasting and giving alms. Jesus was “filled with the Holy Spirit” and led out into the desert for forty days. As we embark upon our own spiritual journey, where is the spirit leading you?

We pray together: St. Jude, I have so many distractions in life. I pray that you accompany me into the desert this Lent, to be at my side as I try to make Jesus the center of my world. Amen. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province