Richard C. Cook comments: To readers new to Three Sages, just a reminder that St. Jude is known in the Catholic Church as the patron saint of difficult situations; sometimes called “lost causes.” Of course we know that “peace on earth, goodwill to all,” the Three Sages motto, sometimes seems like a “lost cause.” Yet we persist, day in and day out, in faith, hope, and love unto Eternity.

We can also add that in this weekly devotion, Fr. Paul says, “Our mission is to spread His light to others,” meaning the divine light within to which we try to be open throughout the day.

To all our readers, may you feel and sense the presence of the inner light always!

Dear Friend of St. Jude: Our reflection from the Gospel this week is: “Just so, your light must shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly Father.” Just as natural light lets us see the world around us, the light of Christ enables us to see and work toward God’s kingdom. Our mission is to spread His light to others.

We pray together: St. Jude, guide me so that I may share God’s light and truth with others throughout my life. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province