Richard C. Cook comments: To readers new to Three Sages, just a reminder that St. Jude is known in the Catholic Church as the patron saint of difficult situations; sometimes called “lost causes.” Of course we know that “peace on earth, goodwill to all,” the Three Sages motto, sometimes seems like a “lost cause.” Yet we persist, day in and day out, in faith, hope, and love unto Eternity.

We can also add that in this weekly devotion, Fr. Paul refers to the “joys of heaven.” He writes, “Jesus promises His disciples that the joys of heaven will more than compensate for the troubles and hardships they can expect in this world.”

While this is certainly true, we believe that it can also be said that the “joys of heaven” can begin to be realized during our life here on earth, either through whatever spiritual path we choose to follow, or even the childlike “joy of being” that we can find in nature, in human relationships, or even in simple acts like sitting in front of the fireplace on a winter night enjoying a cup of tea and a good book with a cherished friend or spouse. Or in thousands of other ways that renew our faith daily….

To all our readers, God bless and have a beautiful day!

Dear Friend of St. Jude: The beatitudes that Jesus offers us are a sign of contradiction to the world’s understanding of happiness and joy. God reveals to the humble of heart the true source of abundant life and happiness. Jesus promises His disciples that the joys of heaven will more than compensate for the troubles and hardships they can expect in this world.

We pray together: St. Jude, I long to live a life of holiness. May the time I take in prayer this week lead me closer to Jesus.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province