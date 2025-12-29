Send your petition to the Shrine

Dear Friend of St. Jude: Our reflection from the Gospel this week is: “He rose, took the child and his mother, and went to the land of Israel.” In this week’s Gospel, Joseph places his trust in God for the safety of his family. He moved his family with confidence that God would always be there to care for them. Where do we look for God’s support in our lives?

We pray together: St. Jude, help me to be more like Joseph and continue to place my confidence in God. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province