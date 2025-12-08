Send your petition to the Shrine

Dear Friend of St. Jude, Our reflection from the Gospel this week is: “When he saw many of the Pharisees and Sadducees coming to his baptism, he said to them, ‘You brood of vipers! Who warned you to flee from the coming wrath?’” The mercy of God depends more on our having a change of heart than it does on our adopting a new set of devout rituals. We are meant to become good from the inside out, not simply pious from the outside in.

We pray together:St. Jude, I pray that the Holy Spirit will bless me this Advent with the qualities of character that come from God’s presence in my life. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province