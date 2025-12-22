Three Sages

aDoozy
11h

"God calls us to be our best selves always."

It is Christmastime~let us be mindful of what the Son of God come to earth brings to us:

O Christ, as I prepare to celebrate your coming in the flesh, help me grasp the height and depth and breadth and length of your love for me. Fill my heart with joy at your birth and help me reflect that joy in my daily life. Amen.

