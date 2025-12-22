St. Jude Weekly Devotion - December 22nd
Dear Friend of St. Jude: Our reflection from the Gospel this week is:“Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall name him Emmanuel.” God speaks to all of us in many ways: Sometimes it is through the voice of others. Sometimes it is in a burst of sudden insight. Sometimes it is through the example of those who are the angels in our own life. Whatever the means, God calls us to our best selves always.
We pray together: St. Jude, may everything I do begin with the Lord Jesus, continue with His help, and be done under His guidance. Yours in prayer,
Fr. Paul Keller, CMF
Provincial
Claretian Missionaries
USA-Canada Province
"God calls us to be our best selves always."
It is Christmastime~let us be mindful of what the Son of God come to earth brings to us:
O Christ, as I prepare to celebrate your coming in the flesh, help me grasp the height and depth and breadth and length of your love for me. Fill my heart with joy at your birth and help me reflect that joy in my daily life. Amen.