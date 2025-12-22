Send your petition to the Shrine

Send Your Prayer

Dear Friend of St. Jude: Our reflection from the Gospel this week is:“Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall name him Emmanuel.” God speaks to all of us in many ways: Sometimes it is through the voice of others. Sometimes it is in a burst of sudden insight. Sometimes it is through the example of those who are the angels in our own life. Whatever the means, God calls us to our best selves always.

We pray together: St. Jude, may everything I do begin with the Lord Jesus, continue with His help, and be done under His guidance. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province