Dear Friend of St. Jude,Our reflection from the Gospel this week is:“Therefore, stay awake! For you do not know on which day your Lord will come.”As we begin the season of Advent, we are reminded that God offers each of us a personal invitation to follow His path for us. Use Advent as a time to renew your answer to God’s invitation.

We pray together:St. Jude, intercede that I will always be ready for God.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province

3200 E 91st St, Chicago, IL 60617

The Shrine is a ministry of the Claretians who are active in U.S.A./Canada communities and 72 countries worldwide.

