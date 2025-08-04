Send your petition to the Shrine

Dear Friend of St. Jude, Our reflection from the Gospel this week is: “Take care to guard against all greed, for though one may be rich, one’s life does not consist of possessions.” Jesus warns us about greed in this week’s Gospel and asks us to consider what is truly valuable. Our worth is not determined by the number of possessions we have. As St. Paul reminds us in the reading from Colossians, “Think of what is above, not of what is on earth.” We work to nurture our faith and grace and to desire these more than our possessions.

We pray together: St. Jude, help me to make good use of the material blessings God has given me so that I may use them generously for the good of others. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province