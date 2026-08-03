Send your petition to the Shrine

Send Your Prayer

Dear Friend of St. Jude: In this week’s Gospel, Jesus performs the miracle of feeding the five thousand. The twelve baskets full of fish and bread that were left over show the overflowing generosity of God’s gifts to us—gifts that bring blessings, healing, strength, and refreshment.

We pray together: St. Jude, may I be filled with gratitude for your blessings. Give me a generous heart so that I may share with others what has been given to me. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province