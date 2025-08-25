Send your petition to the Shrine
Dear Friend of St. Jude,Our reflection from the Gospel this week is:“Strive to enter through the narrow gate, for many will attempt to enter but will not be strong enough.”How do we attempt to enter this gate? Jesus opens the door to His kingdom, but we must accept Him into our lives and follow Him to enter through it. We face many challenges in our lives, but with God’s help, we can make it through the gate. Together, we trust in God and ask Him for the strength we need to complete our journey of faith.
We pray together:St. Jude, help me to enter God’s gate to heaven. May I resist temptations and grow in grace each day.Yours in prayer,
Fr. Paul Keller, CMF
Provincial
Claretian Missionaries
USA-Canada Province
I pray that you are right:
"One of the major themes on Three Sages is how the British under Rhodes and Rothschild set out over a century ago to 'recover the United States for the British Empire.' They did. This article vividly shows the result. Can/will Trump fight back? Can/will he succeed?"
FBI Raids Bolton's Home - The City of London's War Hawk Finally Falls
"THE BRITISH 'RULES-BASED WORLD ORDER' DEPENDS ON ALLIANCES IN WHICH THE UNITED STATES BEARS ALL THE COSTS AND ACTS FOR IMPERIAL INTERESTS, NOT OUR OWN."