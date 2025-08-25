Send your petition to the Shrine

Send Your Prayer

Dear Friend of St. Jude,Our reflection from the Gospel this week is:“Strive to enter through the narrow gate, for many will attempt to enter but will not be strong enough.”How do we attempt to enter this gate? Jesus opens the door to His kingdom, but we must accept Him into our lives and follow Him to enter through it. We face many challenges in our lives, but with God’s help, we can make it through the gate. Together, we trust in God and ask Him for the strength we need to complete our journey of faith.

We pray together:St. Jude, help me to enter God’s gate to heaven. May I resist temptations and grow in grace each day.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province