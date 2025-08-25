Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
4h

I pray that you are right:

"One of the major themes on Three Sages is how the British under Rhodes and Rothschild set out over a century ago to 'recover the United States for the British Empire.' They did. This article vividly shows the result. Can/will Trump fight back? Can/will he succeed?"

FBI Raids Bolton's Home - The City of London's War Hawk Finally Falls

"THE BRITISH 'RULES-BASED WORLD ORDER' DEPENDS ON ALLIANCES IN WHICH THE UNITED STATES BEARS ALL THE COSTS AND ACTS FOR IMPERIAL INTERESTS, NOT OUR OWN."

© 2025 Richard C
