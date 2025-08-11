Send your petition to the Shrine

Dear Friend of St. Jude, Our reflection from the Gospel this week is: “Blessed are those servants whom the master finds vigilant on his arrival.” This week’s Gospel parable teaches us a lesson in faithfulness. It is the foundation for any lasting and meaningful relationship as well as an attribute of God. He expects us to be faithful in return, though it can be difficult in today’s society.

We pray together: St. Jude, help me to remain faithful to God as He is faithful to me, even when I fail. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province