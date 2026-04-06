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Dear Friend of St. Jude: Happy Easter! In this week’s Gospel, Mary of Magdala and Simon Peter went to the tomb where Jesus was buried. They were very surprised to see that the stone was removed and He was not there. Through the gift of the Holy Spirit, the Lord gives us “eyes of faith” to know Him and see the power of His resurrection.

We pray together: St. Jude, intercede so that I may have a heart full of gratitude to God for Christ’s Resurrection.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province