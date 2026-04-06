St. Jude Weekly Devotion -- April 6th
Send your petition to the Shrine
Dear Friend of St. Jude: Happy Easter! In this week’s Gospel, Mary of Magdala and Simon Peter went to the tomb where Jesus was buried. They were very surprised to see that the stone was removed and He was not there. Through the gift of the Holy Spirit, the Lord gives us “eyes of faith” to know Him and see the power of His resurrection.
We pray together: St. Jude, intercede so that I may have a heart full of gratitude to God for Christ’s Resurrection.Yours in prayer,
Fr. Paul Keller, CMF
Provincial
Claretian Missionaries
USA-Canada Province
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