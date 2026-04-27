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Dear Friend of St. Jude: Our reflection from the Gospel this week is:“Although Jesus used this figure of speech, the Pharisees did not realize what he was trying to tell them.” Sometimes we do not always understand what Jesus is trying to tell us, especially if we’re focused on what we want to hear, like the Pharisees. Just as shepherds keep watch over their sheep and protect them from danger, Jesus stands watch over us as our Shepherd so that we “might have life and have it more abundantly.”

We pray together:St. Jude, lead me in the way of peace and safety. Keep me safe in the shelter of Christ’s presence.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province