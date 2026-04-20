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Friend of St. Jude: Our reflection from the Gospel this week is:“Were not our hearts burning within us while he spoke to us on the way and opened the Scriptures to us?”The disciples did not recognize Jesus when they went to Emmaus, but they learned that their faith depended not on their ability to see Him but in trusting in Him. How often do we fail to recognize the Lord when He speaks to our hearts?

We pray together: St. Jude, help me to recognize God’s presence with me and to trust in His Word.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province