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Dear Friend of St. Jude: Our reflection from the Gospel this week is:“Blessed are those who have not seen and have believed.”In this week’s Gospel, Jesus appeared to most of the Apostles for the first time since His Resurrection. However, Thomas had not been with them, and he refuses to believe the other Apostles until he sees Jesus for himself. Jesus reminds us that great faith is a blessing.

We pray together: St. Jude, help strengthen my faith so that I can believe even though I have not seen. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province