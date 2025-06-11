Richard C. Cook comments: We continue to include messages from the St. Jude National Shrine in Chicago, IL. We want to point out that reverence toward saints does not mean that you are or have to be Catholic. In our experience, it’s a kind of prayer practice that opens one to the divine, no matter what one’s religious persuasion. We have found similar benefits, for instance, in singing Hindu bhajans or sacred songs and chants. Watch a video, for instance, of Krishna Das.

We are particularly drawn to St. Jude, because he is the patron saint of hope; or, as they also put it, “difficult cases” and sometimes even “lost causes.” And sometimes aren’t we all tempted to believe that “peace on earth, good will to men” has become a “lost cause” in a world seemingly overwhelmed by violence, greed, and oppression?

At the St. Jude National Shrine, they have periodic observances of a “Novena” to St. Jude. This is nine days of daily prayer for specific intentions. While we donate to the shrine, there is no requirement.

Following is today’s message.

Dear Friend of St. Jude, Welcome to the St. Jude Journal. I am honored to share with you letters of thanksgiving for St. Jude’s intercession. Our prayer to St. Jude can be deeply meaningful as we offer our needs for his intercession. The stress and heaviness that accompany difficult challenges are lightened knowing that when we call on St. Jude, he is there to give us hope and support. And we can experience peace of mind and heart when we recognize God’s role in blessings received and in the joys that fill our days. Let us remember to share our relief for that peace in prayers of thanksgiving. Our devotion to St. Jude is also a source of direction for our lives, one that is known more and more profoundly as our devotional prayer continues over time. That direction may come to each person differently, but it always includes the clarity, hope, relief, and love that are the way of prayer with, to, and through St. Jude. The upcoming Solemn Novena to St. Jude takes place June 14—22 at the National Shrine of St. Jude. Send your petitions and we will place them at the altar of St. Jude at the National Shrine to be remembered at our Masses and Novena services during these nine days of prayer.

Prayer We know God is always with us in the changes and challenges of our lives. We are reminded in these words from Isaiah that through God all things are possible: They that hope in the Lord will renew their strength, they will soar on eagles’ wings; They will run and not grow weary, walk and not grow faint. As we continue to grow closer to God, we experience His love and support in a variety of ways. Often we are the ones bringing the most change to our relationship with God. We react to events in our life with different intensity depending on what else is going well, or not so well. We benefit from a periodic check of how well we’re contributing to our connection with God—our prayers, our thoughts, our gratitude, our patience. Offer a prayer during this Solemn Novena that you will be remain open to the grace and support of God’s love.

Thank you St. Jude In letters of gratitude, we give thanks. St. Jude, I am very grateful to you for answering my prayers. In the last two years, I had a lot of health problems and it seemed like nothing was working. The doctors had no answer to why I felt sick or how long it would take to make me feel better. I prayed to you. I feel my prayers have been answered. Thank you for giving me my life back! - C.B., Savoy, IL St. Jude, your love and guiding presence are felt every day. Thank you for saving me from what may have been, and for being such a source of strength in all I do. I am always seeing the miracles you bring forth in events great and small. I am so blessed in all I have and am, but only through your guiding light of love, faith, hope and patience. Thank you. - L.N., New York, NY May St. Jude continue to guide and support you in faith.

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province

