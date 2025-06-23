Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karl North's avatar
Karl North
6h

My sources make a convincing case that the whole Iran-nuclear issue is a diversion. The war is really about the Zionist project, which will continue until the Israeli regime and its project are destroyed, or its opponents, starting with Iran, are destroyed. Israel has said repeatedly, despite claiming for forty years that Iran has nuclear capability, that the Zionist goal is the destruction of Iran no matter what.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture