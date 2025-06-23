Alastair Crooke spills the beans. Did Palantir AI order Israel and Trump to attack Iran? Is this really the way the world ends?
Alastair Crooke : Trump's Grave Miscalculations.
My sources make a convincing case that the whole Iran-nuclear issue is a diversion. The war is really about the Zionist project, which will continue until the Israeli regime and its project are destroyed, or its opponents, starting with Iran, are destroyed. Israel has said repeatedly, despite claiming for forty years that Iran has nuclear capability, that the Zionist goal is the destruction of Iran no matter what.