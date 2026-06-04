Three Sages

Three Sages

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Howard Switzer's avatar
Howard Switzer
Jun 4

So, you've been traveling. Good to see you are back. BTW, I am leaving the Green Party after 26 years and I am leaving some parting gifts that include; A Green Candidate Guide to Monetary Reform to aid in answering the question, "How do you pay for that." - A proposal and executive summary for a Green Party Framework for Restorative Justice: Ending the War Economy accompanied with a Marshall Plan for Peace: A Global Reconstruction & Monetary Sovereignty Plan. I am leaving the party becasue I fully expect these proposals will be ignored at best, if not attacked by the Marxists there. I have spent the last 13 years tyring to get the Party to embrace its Greening the Dollar plank, based on the NEED Act to no avail so, I'm done there. I will concentrate on my substack and seek support for monetary reform elsewhere.

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