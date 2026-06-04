Souvenir of Edinburgh, ScotlandRichard C. CookJun 04, 20261541ShareThanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.Subscribe1541Share
So, you've been traveling. Good to see you are back. BTW, I am leaving the Green Party after 26 years and I am leaving some parting gifts that include; A Green Candidate Guide to Monetary Reform to aid in answering the question, "How do you pay for that." - A proposal and executive summary for a Green Party Framework for Restorative Justice: Ending the War Economy accompanied with a Marshall Plan for Peace: A Global Reconstruction & Monetary Sovereignty Plan. I am leaving the party becasue I fully expect these proposals will be ignored at best, if not attacked by the Marxists there. I have spent the last 13 years tyring to get the Party to embrace its Greening the Dollar plank, based on the NEED Act to no avail so, I'm done there. I will concentrate on my substack and seek support for monetary reform elsewhere.