Granted that you can never take numbers at face value. Remember the best-selling book, How to Lie with Statistics?

Extra multiples of caution must obviously be supplied when acquiring numbers from AI, which frequently is in reality AS—”artificial stupidity.”

Nevertheless, sometimes statistics can at least make you wonder what they mean, even if you don’t know where they came from.

So here are some interesting statistics from Google AI. You tell me what they mean:

Average lifetime earnings of Americans: $1,495,000

Average lifetime taxes paid by Americans: $525,000

Average lifetime loan interest paid by Americans: $650,000

Average lifetime disposable income after taxes and loan interest: $320,000

Spread out over a 40-year working career, this comes to $8,000 per year on average. This is only about half of the official government poverty line of $15,000.

If this is true, Google might want to tell its AI to keep its mouth shut.