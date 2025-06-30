Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
7h

Thank you, Richard.

We see in Peter's escape that God does send angels to help us. 2000+ years later, God still sends angels to earth. Invisible or appearing as another human being, they exist.

The opposite~as the story told in Luke and Mark about the man made miserable by the legion of tormenting demons within him, demons are here on this earth, too.

But we are not to be afraid of them, for our faith in Jesus means that Christ wins, and the Devil and his demons do not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture