With the recent trip to Moscow by Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Slovakia has arguably become the most important country in the EU; especially with Putin now stating that Slovakia, which he characterizes as “neutral” in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, would be a suitable venue for war-ending negotiations with the West.

Of course, we don’t know with what parties Russia would be negotiating, having declared Ukraine’s expired office-holder Zelensky not a legitimate figure. Still, Slovakia’s Robert Fico now stands out, along with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as the two most courageous high-ranking European state leaders in trying to call a halt to this most insane of all modern wars.

Remember too that Robert Fico was shot five times in an assassination attempt by a pro-Ukrainian Slovakian gunman only 7-1/2 months ago. Fico has also said he was offered a bribe of $500 million Euro by Zelensky, who confirmed Fico’s report, if he would abandon Slovakia’s measured position on the war and shift support to Ukraine’s being accepted into NATO.

Plus Slovakia is standing up to Ukraine’s actions in planning to sever its natural gas supplies from Russia by shutting off the trans-Ukrainian pipeline and is even threatening to retaliate by discontinuing electricity it is supplying to Ukraine under its own contractual obligations. Zelensky is also threatening to interfere with Slovakia’s reliance on Russia to help maintain its nuclear power plants. As of this writing, there are no apparent moves by the EU to resolve the looming energy crisis affecting Slovakia and Hungary and possibly other member states or any of the other energy dilemmas affecting Europe due to EU sanctions against Russia that started in 2022.

Yet how many readers outside Europe even know where Slovakia is located?

Of course, everyone has heard of Czechoslovakia, which in 1993, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, split into its two constituent parts, both later joining the EU and NATO, but with quite distinct populations, languages, and characteristics. Slovakia, with a population of 5.3 million, only half of that of the Czech Republic, is less prosperous, with an economy more on the scale of Greece than the countries of Western Europe. Its capital, Bratislava, with a metro area of only about 720,000, is just an hour down the road, making it practically a suburb of Vienna, Austria.

Most of Slovakia is more mountainous and rural than the Czech Republic, with more of its population identifying as religious, being almost entirely Catholic. In this respect, Slovakia is more akin to its eastern neighbor Poland than to other nations in Central Europe.

Slovakia was a province of Hungary within the Austro-Hungarian Empire until after World War I, when it was combined with the Czech-speaking regions to the west to form the nation of Czechoslovakia under the Treaty of Versailles. After Hitler took over following the Munich conference in 1938, a German client state of Slovakia was formed until Czechoslovakia was re-created as a vassal of the Soviet Union following World War II. When Slovakia declared independence in 1993, it was assuming a status of nationhood and autonomy it had claimed for centuries with respect to a Slavic ethnicity speaking its own Slovakian language.

Thus Slovakia’s assertion today of its national interest apart from the EU, NATO, and the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire in advocating a peaceable end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict should not be viewed as eccentric or irrational. Rather it represents a self-determined action by a people long accustomed to bumping up against greater powers in asserting its own sense of identity on the larger European stage. Of course, Slovakia is also acknowledging what many other people in Europe fully realize, which is that economic relations with Russia and its cheap gas and oil are essential to the continuation of European economic viability in today’s competitive world.

The alternative is for Europe to continue serving as lapdog to the ongoing assault by the Empire against both European autonomy and Russian viability that arguably has been going on during the entire 20th-21st centuries. For additional analysis, see my recent book, Our Country, Then and Now.

Slovakia is also taking a stand against the COVID “vax,” which was part and parcel of the lockdowns enforced by NATO in Europe during the so-called “pandemic” of the years 2000-2003, with the “vax” still being promoted by the subject governments. It has been reported by Dr. William Makis on his website COVID Intel that “Slovakia has moved to withdraw COVID vaccines from the market and ban mRNA technology following the release of a long-anticipated official government report into the pandemic response.”

But is there more to Slovakia’s assertion of inner strength and integrity? Is there something “in the water” or “in the air”?

Recently, we at Three Sages posted the following commentary on the Litmanova apparitions of the Virgin Mary, Mother of Jesus, who is greatly honored in Slovakia. These apparations took place in early 1990s, around the time of Slovakia’s independence. [Note: The word “apparations” is used within the Roman Catholic Church to designate such visions that the Church also regularly investigates as to their validity. Apparitions at such locations as Guadalupe, Lourdes, and Fatima are among the best-known worldwide, but they have been reported at dozens of other locations.]

We posted the following from the https://litmanova.net/index.html website:

The village Litmanova in Slovakia is 11 kilometers away from the town of Stara Lubovna. Only a few hundred people live in this village and are almost entirely Greek (Byzantine) Catholic. They are in full communion with the Pope in Rome and the Catholic Church. The Greek Catholics who live there are of Carpatho-Rusyn nationality and speak a language called Rusyn. They also speak and understand Slovak. From August 5, 1990, to August 6, 1995, on the mountain Zvir, which is less than 4 kilometers away from the village, Our Lady appeared to two young girls – Ivetka Korcakova and Katka Ceselkova. Ivetka (born in 1978) was a visionary to whom Our Lady used to give her messages. From April 1991, Katka (born in 1977), played the role as a witness during the apparitions. From this date, she could see Our Lady, but she was not able to hear her. The apparitions took place in a hay-barn, in a small room (2.8 x 4 m). The girls received visits and messages from the Blessed Mother on the first Sunday of every month, which fell after the first Friday. Before the apparition, both girls would pray first, then the Holy Virgin would appear out of what seemed like fog and she would usually sit on a narrow wooden bench that was along the wall. During the apparition, the girls would fall into the ecstasy. They paid no attention to the surroundings and with a gentle smile, they would gaze at the apparition. During these apparitions, the Virgin Mary would encourage the youth to attend Church services. She asked them to offer sacrifices along with prayers in reparation for their sins, the sins of Slovakia, and the sins of the world. Thousands of pilgrims accompanied the apparition on the mountain. About 100 meters from the hay-barn the Holy Virgin blessed a well, and she recommended people to drink from this spring. According to the testimonies of many witnesses, many miracle recoveries apparently occurred.

On Sunday, August 6, 1995, more than 100 thousand pilgrims gathered on mount Zvir to mark the fifth anniversary of the apparitions of the Virgin Mary. Shortly after one o'clock, Father Vladimir Sedlacek approach the microphone. His quiet and serious voice, inviting the attendees to a prayer, made it clear that the words to follow would be profoundly significant and serious. During the silence that had accompanied the monthly meetings between two girls and Our Lady over the past year, many people already sensed that this moment was extraordinary, especially when, after the Rosary, it was a priest's voice they heard instead of the girls. Many people during the silence, which over the past year accompanied monthly meeting both girls with Our Lady, already knew that this moment is unusual, especially when after Rosary they heard the voice of a priest instead of girls.

On both girls were shown seriousness of this moment.

Katka [through Father Vladimir Sedlacek] addressed the pilgrims with following words: “Glory to Jesus Christ. I would like to share with you that this morning before we came to this mountain, Ivetka and I prayed together so that you could receive and accept this message. We prayed that the God would be present in each of you. Today, Our Lady appeared entirely dressed in the white. She wore no crown, no rosary, and no shoes. She was very serious. I want to tell you that she remains here, on this mountain. She will always be here to help each one of you.”

There was a profound silence as Ivetka took the microphone in her hand and conveyed the message of the Virgin Mary:

“Glory to Jesus Christ!

“Our Lady said today:

“My dear children, this revelation is my last. I love you... and I thank you all for what you have done for me here...

“My beloved children! I wanted this to happen, to wake you up from the dream of emptiness, so you may understand the need for conversion. In this time, conversion is essential! Please, I beg you. I will remain on this mountain. Reflect on my messages! Stay in my heart during this time! Stay, for you must become more vigilant and simple...

“The time that is coming has already begun. Remain like children - completely free for God.

“Please, take my words to heart!

“I love you and await for you in heaven…”

This was the last message reported to be delivered during the sequence of apparitions at Litmanova. Earlier messages may be found on the Litmanova website. The grounds near Litmanova remain open for pilgrimages, and pilgrimage tours are available, including departures from Newark, NJ. These tours include visits to sites in nearby Poland associated with Pope John Paul II.

We at Three Sages hope that everyone reading these words can and will resonate with their message. We call particularly attention to the words of Divine Mother: “to wake you up from the dream of emptiness.”

It is crystal clear today that the Western nations dream only of one thing: total global conquest. This is reflected in particular in the “Great Reset.”

But what is this other than “the dream of emptiness”? We might call it the “Great Delusion”; i.e. that humanity on its own can and should create a totalitarian anthill run by a tiny elite at the very top while the mass of humanity, those not yet “genocided” at any rate, suffocate in silence and despair.

The people of the small nation of Slovakia, at least, appear to be taking a stand against this insanity.

We at Three Sages wish all of you a happy and blessed 2025.

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in the book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an adviser to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. Also see his Three Sages Substack and his American Geopolitical Institute articles at https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/category/agi/.

“Every human enterprise must serve life, must seek to enrich existence on earth, lest man become enslaved where he seeks to establish his dominion!” Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943), translation by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Also download the Kober Press edition of The Book on the Living God here.