Richard C. Cook comments: NATO should have been disbanded decades ago. Instead, the European elites are trying to brainwash their populations into having a big war against Russia. I guess World Wars I and II weren’t enough fun for them. Here in a paywalled article Simplicius pulls them up short. See if this article comes through for Three Sages readers.

Going on the ‘Offensive’ Against Russia: Desperate Europe Dreams of Changing Calculus of Its Decline

SIMPLICIUS

DEC 01, 2025

Amidst the recent escalations of rhetoric from the West, there have been secretive behind-the-scenes drives toward actualizing words into eventual action. Several new reports indicate that the West has ramped up efforts to prepare for a large-scale war against Russia, which many top European politicians have been so zealously promising us.

First comes the Politico EU report that Europe is allegedly considering transitioning from “passive” recipient of Russia’s so-called ‘hybrid war’, to active participant:

The tragic part is that the new pivot is based entirely on what are widely known to be a series of fake false flags and psyops carried out throughout Europe, which are usually quickly dispelled, but whose debunking the corporate press always manages to ‘memory-hole’ and sweep under the rug in order to perpetuate the false-but-useful narrative that Russia is somehow “expanding” its escalations against Europe.

From the Politico piece above:

BRUSSELS — Russia’s drones and agents are unleashing attacks across NATO countries and Europe is now doing what would have seemed outlandish just a few years ago: planning how to hit back.

How do they intend to “hit back”? Some ideas:

Ideas range from joint offensive cyber operations against Russia, and faster and more coordinated attribution of hybrid attacks by quickly pointing the finger at Moscow, to surprise NATO-led military exercises, according to two senior European government officials and three EU diplomats. “The Russians are constantly testing the limits — what is the response, how far can we go?” Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže noted in an interview. A more “proactive response is needed,” she told POLITICO. “And it’s not talking that sends a signal — it’s doing.”

They go on to list the litany of debunked frauds as the main drivers of these new retaliatory initiatives:

Russian drones have buzzed Poland and Romania in recent weeks and months, while mysterious drones have caused havoc at airports and military bases across the continent. Other incidents include GPS jamming, incursions by fighter aircraft and naval vessels, and an explosion on a key Polish rail link ferrying military aid to Ukraine.

“Mysterious drones” with no origins—but shamelessly blamed on Russia, nonetheless; GPS jamming—like that of the fraudulent and debunked von der Leyen incident; so-called ‘incursions’ by fighter craft—a lie by omission which fails to contextualize the fact that the accused Mig-31s were flying over international waters in the Gulf of Finland, and “may have” come close to a tiny uninhabited rock masquerading as an island called Vaindloo, belonging to Estonia. Lastly, the Polish rail link lie—you know, the one where two Ukrainian men “working for Russia” happened to be the culprits.

It becomes clearer than ever how the amateurish and juvenile intelligence operations are coordinated with media campaigns to gin up threats that can then be converted into policy: in this case, a policy of new escalations against Russia meant to provoke Russia into somehow hitting back, which can be interpreted as “aggression”. It’s all so elementary.

Most recent example of this chintzy theater:

What’s most interesting is how the Politico article exposes the flimsy propaganda game: half the article is merely used as a quote amplifier for the empty Euro-suits and puppets. For instance, Polish PM Tusk accuses Russia of “state terrorism”; Kaja Kallas says Russian threats pose “extreme danger” and that the EU must have a “strong response to the attacks”.

But who are these people, exactly? Kallas is an unelected apparatchik, represents no one, and wields no mandate for anything. But the narrative-weavers slyly dump their fistfuls of cheap ingredients into the stew pot then attempt to stir it into some potent mix which could have an emotive effect on their chief audience of the gullible and propagandized clueless masses.

In the end, we learn that the article itself is nothing more than an empty exercise in myth-making. Because despite the muscular headline pointing to Europe’s ‘unthinkable’ retaliatory actions, the piece buries the lede toward the end that, essentially, Europe is not actually taking any real action, but “should” do so.

Despite the increasingly fierce rhetoric, what a more muscular response means is still an open question.

All we’re left with is a bunch of empty quotes from unrespected puppets reacting to fake psyops, all meant to galvanize some kind of imagined ‘critical mass’ of fear and tension aimed at Russia.

It’s no great help that the bumbling Europeans have turned into a kind of parodic military circus, incapable of even successfully shooting down their own intel agencies’ psyop fodder, as was the case this past week over a Dutch airbase where “mystery drones” flew for hours, were engaged by the base’s weapons, but managed to fly away unharmed because NATO states appear pitifully incapable of even taking down small drones:

Of course, despite the juvenile hysterics, there are dangerous trends taking root for the long term outlook. In particular, WSJ reports that Germany has been drafting a secret, massive 1,200-page plan for war with Russia:

Summary:

‼️ 🇩🇪🇷🇺 Germany has been preparing a war plan against Russia for more than two years, — WSJ ▪️High-ranking German officers are developing a detailed war plan against Russia, with the document already exceeding 1200 pages. ▪️It describes in detail how up to 800,000 German, American, and other NATO troops will be deployed eastward to the front line. ▪️As part of the plan, exercises were held in Germany: 500 soldiers moved in a column of 65 vehicles through Hamburg. ▪️The exercises went “off plan” when several dozen protesters blocked the movement of German military equipment 😁 ▪️It took 2 hours to disperse the protesters and for the column to start moving again. ▪️Legislative issues also emerged during the plan’s development: the law prohibits the use of UAVs over cities and requires them to be equipped with large lights.

The article begins in ominous Tom Clancy-fashion:

BERLIN—A dozen senior German officers convened at a triangle-shaped military compound in Berlin about 2½ years ago to work on a secret plan for a war with Russia. Now they’re racing to implement it.

The most hilarious part of the plan is that it depicts Germany and NATO spending three long years on merely the problem of getting troops eastward toward Russia, justto enter the fight itself.

The blueprint details how as many as 800,000 German, U.S. and other NATO troops would be ferried eastward toward the front line. It maps the ports, rivers, railways and roads they would travel, and how they would be supplied and protected on the way.

Russia itself has spent the time honing the most effective modern war-fighting machine in the world, systemically overhauling and revolutionizing its entire armed forces, ethos, military culture, uprooting the chain of command top to bottom, etc., all while the West is still struggling on just the hair-splitting task of how to get its creaky and outmoded militaries to the front, where they would be woefully out of their depths, given these critical years were wasted on everything but the essential tasks of actually learning how to fight modern war; you know, dealing with drones, inuring to the fact that “maneuver warfare” is as obsolete as the over-priced hulking metal coffins that are NATO’s mainstay fighting systems, et cetera.

The article premises its fear-mongering on the same old tired nonsense emitting from the standard spook echo-chamber—in this case that Russia will “attack NATO by 2029”, and in fact, even much sooner:

German officials have said they expect Russia will be ready and willing to attack NATO in 2029. But a string of spying incidents, sabotage attacks and airspace intrusion in Europe, many of them attributed to Moscow by Western intelligence, suggest it could be preparing to pounce sooner.

Cue the cummerbund-bursting guffaws.

The article provides a sordid account of Germany’s crumbling infrastructure, which has generated grave concern amongst military planners who ran into major problems transporting mass troop groupings during their war trial exercises. It’s interesting given how much flack Russia gets for allegedly having poor roads and over-relying on ‘deteriorating railways’ for military supply and logistics—yet Russia seems to have no issues moving some of the largest armies of the past half century around the battlefield.

One snafu detailed in the article deserves special comedic mention, as it sounds like something out of a Mr. Magoo skit. It concerns a Dutch-flagged cargo ship, which rammed a key railway bridge over the Hunte river in northwest Germany, halting all railway traffic. Germany took two months to erect a temporary bridge only for it too to be rammed by another ship soon after, again killing traffic for a month.

Though they only made the local news, the incidents sent NATO scrambling. The reason: The bridge sat on the sole railway link serving the North Sea port of Nordenham, the only terminal in Northern Europe licensed at the time to handle all munitions shipments to Ukraine. Still, ammunition supplies were choked for weeks and some of the cargo had to be reloaded back onto ships.

Read the rest of the article for the main course, which depicts Germany’s slapstick attempt to stage troops in these mock exercises. One interesting aspect is the mention of major logistics break-downs owing to a lack of situational awareness, an issue meant to be cured by a Peter Thiel-backed company’s drones, which would provide convoy surveillance and ISR.

This happens to be particularly salient today because the West’s chief drone hotshots have come under fire for the inferior quality of their much-touted and ballyhooed flagship systems. WSJ’s latest exposé details a series of mishaps marring the US’s troubled drone programs:

The Navy was attempting to launch and recover more than 30 drone boats from a combat ship off the coast of California in May when more than a dozen of the uncrewed vessels failed to carry out their missions. The boats had rejected their inputs and automatically idled as a fail-safe, making them “dead” in the water.

The main marquee failure though happened to concern the infamous Anduril startup, whose Altius drones had become so problematic, the article notes, they were entirely abandoned by Ukraine in 2024:

Anduril head Palmer Luckey once famously bragged about this Altius drone of his, and how ‘superior’ it was to its Russian Lancet counterpart—see this thread:

Quite embarrassing, given that Lancets are still dominating the front while the Altius has turned into a joke, according to WSJ:

Anduril’s only real battlefield experience—in Ukraine—has been marred by problems as well, including vulnerability to enemy jamming, according to former employees and others familiar with the systems in Ukraine. Some front-line soldiers of Ukraine’s SBU security service, for instance, found that their Altius loitering drones crashed and failed to hit their targets. The drones were so problematic that they stopped using them in 2024 and haven’t fielded them since, according to people familiar with the matter.

In fact, a separate Reuters article claims that Western-made drones in general have had “limited impact” on the battlefield:

Western drone makers, including Anduril, have had limited impact so far on the battlefield in Ukraine. Mykhailo Fedorov, a deputy prime minister of Ukraine, said on Telegram in November 2024 that of one million drones deployed to the front lines that year, 96% were Ukrainian-made.

But getting back to the main point of Europe’s militarization and saber-rattling against Russia, we have a new announcement from Macron of a 10-month national military service for young volunteers:

France’s Macron unveils 10-month military service for volunteers aged 18 and 19 He emphasized that national service will concern only volunteers

This was followed by a desperate plea from France’s top general, Chief of the Defense Staff Fabien Mandon, which sparked outrage, after he asked the nation’s citizens to ‘accept suffering’ and the ‘loss of [their] children’ in again drumming up the phantom Russian threat:

That just happened to be in the same week that top Italian general, Chair of the NATO Military Committee Guiseppe Dragone, remarked that a “pre-emptive strike” could be considered against Russia as a “defensive” action:

The spiral into Orwellianism is a tad on the nose these days, no?

At the end of the day, though all these gestures shouldn’t be dismissed outright, we must consider the propaganda amplification which aims to make far more of the hollow rhetoric than it really is. Ultimately, just as the opening Politico piece stashed away the pitiful reality of meager-action-versus-brawny-rhetoric near the bottom of the article fine-print-style, here too we’re left with no choice but to consider all these faux-puissant statements as little more than wishful thinking, and a desperate attempt to engineer the illusion of a powerful and united NATO alliance standing in ‘strong’ solidarity against Russia.

In reality, it’s quite clear to see the fractured and discombobulated nature of the alliance both from a political and military-organizational standpoint. As such, the prospect of much of these optimistic boasts and projections of overhauls and escalatory reprisals against Russia should be viewed with an extremely skeptical eye. Echo-chamber amplifications from stilted suits and empty politicoes does not convincingly conceal the hollow nature of the alliance’s prospects for real unity, or a kind of systematic cultural revolution that would pose a true threat to Russia.

In the end, the slow decay and decomposition of the EU and the West in general proceeds apace, with these last gasps of threatening rhetoric serving merely as reminder of the bloc’s increasing irrelevance and loss of legitimacy.