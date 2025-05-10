Should Alberta Become the 51st State?
The Case for Secession, Statehood, and a Freer Western Canada
By Rod D. Martin, “The Rod Martin Report”
RCC: Obviously the Trump administration is not so deranged as to try to "annex" Canada as the 51st. state. But there are a multitude of historical, cultural, geographical, and economic affinities, particularly with respect to the western provinces. Here citizens of Alberta speak.
This must be a good article, as Substack wouldn’t cross-post it, saying “This cross-post cannot be recommended.”
Should Alberta Become the 51st State?
wow.... that graphics showing net contribution per year is awfull. but there is more to it. First its starting at 2007... so why consider the economy after the crash of 2008? Because every state with big revenu can still keep its head above the water. So its perfectly suiting to show those date to prevent people having notion of the past.
Then I'm from quebec, let me say that this is all planned. we arent lazier or less productive then any other place, we just got more greedy master then in any other place! So greedy they always set the deals with us outside of it, and preventing any Quebec state project to grow. Even the mafia in here always sent back the profits either to italia, africa or usa. while the big legal guy send our gold to sweden and britania germany. How many of our industries and project closed for foolish reason? How many if not all of our construction project are way overcharged. And i'n not even mentionning the obvious double taxation unique to us that didnt help in the way it was meant....or was it?
thats what i saw from my life time and the ones of my ancestor. The only investement who achieved succes around here where british own, technocrate plans, american sink and buy back at low cost.
There is a big possiblity that it all went that way over the last decades to purposly push the rupture between our country, that will surely make it easier for u.s.a to sure get alberta, but what happens next? two weak side to conquer and in the end. they got the whole continent. as planned.
I admit tho....this article really made me sad to be in our Q prison, no wonder its shadowbaned. could bring more division before they want it profitable. who are they? ask carney lol
Finaly, no wonder we want our Indepandance after seeing the results! Could it be possibly worst by ourselve? Or put in another way, if we such a burden why kept us chained for so long? we surely did ask to not be of the canada more than once historicly.
well, ty sirs of the 3 sages, that was a hard slap but a necessary one i think. Great share!