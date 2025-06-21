Richard C. Cook comments: I’ll keep this short, particularly because I am not sure Three Sages will be staying on the air. I am having the sense that we’ve said about all we can say over the last couple of years, and preaching to the choir outlives its usefulness after a while.
Anyway, the crisis in the Middle East—war between Israel and Iran—has opened the floodgates to Armageddon. I don’t say this from the point of view of the Christian Zionists who are clamoring for their “rapture,” but from the sense of simple observation.
I do believe we are at the end of a major historical cycle. The “leaders” of the Empire are obviously incapable of changing direction. Plus they have been exposed as genocidal maniacs. Where we are really headed has nothing to do with the discussions underway among the Commentariat of whether Iran has or can get nuclear weapons. It’s way beyond that. The closest thing I can find to an accurate assessment is Jim Kavanagh’s article from yesterday: U.S./Israel-Iran War: The Issue is Palestine; the Issue is Zionism.
In the meantime, I have a lot to do in the yard and garden. The grass needs cutting, the deer are getting into the squash, the slugs are eating the cabbage, etc. Plus the Maryland Blue Ridge is quite lovely this time of year, despite the heat.
So love to all and good luck!
Richard, you began your post with feelings and thoughts that you are examining if you should close up shop here on Substack.
You concluded your post with things that need attending and appreciating in your life, and your sign off did sound like a farewell.
Of course I respect your decision to step away. But I want you to know that your comments on the state of the earthly world, the Scrpture you post, and the beautiful clasical music you direct us to, have meant a lot to me. I would/will miss these offerings from you. We need your wisdom, analysis, servings of assurance and peace, and the oasis.of sublime, soul-soothing music from composers and musicians who have used God's gifts to benefit the masses.
I truly appreciate your generous service to the Kingdom. Go be with you.
Zionism is crazy for sure. It is a major attack on Judaism I think becasue it is antisemitic, Zionists aren't semites, they are European Jews who hate and kill semites. There DNA stems from the Ukraine which is why it is illeagal to get a DNA test in Israel. The Zionists in the middle east changed their names to sound more semitic. They are snakes in the grass who lie to their children and I think are mentally ill. As Jane Elliot pointed out, "thinking you are better than others based on religion, ethnicity or race is a sign of mental illness.