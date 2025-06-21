Richard C. Cook comments: I’ll keep this short, particularly because I am not sure Three Sages will be staying on the air. I am having the sense that we’ve said about all we can say over the last couple of years, and preaching to the choir outlives its usefulness after a while.

Anyway, the crisis in the Middle East—war between Israel and Iran—has opened the floodgates to Armageddon. I don’t say this from the point of view of the Christian Zionists who are clamoring for their “rapture,” but from the sense of simple observation.

I do believe we are at the end of a major historical cycle. The “leaders” of the Empire are obviously incapable of changing direction. Plus they have been exposed as genocidal maniacs. Where we are really headed has nothing to do with the discussions underway among the Commentariat of whether Iran has or can get nuclear weapons. It’s way beyond that. The closest thing I can find to an accurate assessment is Jim Kavanagh’s article from yesterday: U.S./Israel-Iran War: The Issue is Palestine; the Issue is Zionism.

In the meantime, I have a lot to do in the yard and garden. The grass needs cutting, the deer are getting into the squash, the slugs are eating the cabbage, etc. Plus the Maryland Blue Ridge is quite lovely this time of year, despite the heat.

So love to all and good luck!