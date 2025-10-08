Richard C. Cook comments: Yesterday we published the above-referenced article HERE. We also wish to point out that on September 29, 2023, the Archdiocese of Baltimore filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection in order to limit its liability for sexual abuse allegations being brought by plaintiffs and their attorneys through the state judicial system.

Disclaimer: Three Sages has no opinion on the merit of the cases that have been brought into court, the settlements paid out, or future legislative or judicial actions relating to these cases. We can point out, however, that Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection appears to have the result of postponing or preventing the dissolution and selling off of assets belonging to the Archdiocese of Baltimore, including the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, MD.