St. Paul to the Colossians 2:6-15

Brothers and sisters:

As you received Christ Jesus the Lord, walk in him,

rooted in him and built upon him

and established in the faith as you were taught,

abounding in thanksgiving.

See to it that no one captivate you with an empty, seductive philosophy

according to the tradition of men,

according to the elemental powers of the world

and not according to Christ.



For in him dwells the whole fullness of the deity bodily,

and you share in this fullness in him,

who is the head of every principality and power.

In him you were also circumcised

with a circumcision not administered by hand,

by stripping off the carnal body, with the circumcision of Christ.

You were buried with him in baptism,

in which you were also raised with him

through faith in the power of God,

who raised him from the dead.

And even when you were dead in transgressions

and the uncircumcision of your flesh,

he brought you to life along with him,

having forgiven us all our transgressions;

obliterating the bond against us, with its legal claims,

which was opposed to us,

he also removed it from our midst, nailing it to the cross;

despoiling the principalities and the powers,

he made a public spectacle of them,

leading them away in triumph by it.