In keeping with the restoration of freedom of speech in the US, we are publishing the following article from Sputnik News as the best thing we have read to date on Antony Blinken’s tenure as secretary of state. We don’t know where warmonger Blinken is going, having come to the end of his employment by the US government, but this is where he came from before he arrived: See this.

Now we get to see if Marco Rubio, Trump’s choice as secretary of state, will be any different. Maybe we won’t have to resort to a Russian source to find out.

Secretary of Forever Wars: Antony Blinken's Blood-Soaked Legacy