Richard C. Cook comments: The short answer to Scott Ritter’s question is “Not yet.”

As the readers of Three Sages are well aware, it is not possible for us to act as a news service that tracks all current events. So we have to be very selective in what we publish. So we try to focus on providing in-depth background in certain key areas like the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, macroeconomic issues, and the COVID “plandemic,” and, most recently, how vaccines cause the tragedy of autism.

But every now and then a piece of news comes along that is so meaningful toward our understanding of what is happening in the world that it’s truly a must-see. This is the case with Scott Ritter’s commentary on the recent attacks on Russia’s strategic aircraft combined with terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The big news that Ritter brings us: It’s a British operation. This proves what we have been saying all along; It’s the British Empire that is driving the train toward World War III.

Watch Scott Ritter's latest video HERE.