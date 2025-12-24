We have been informed by a Three Sages subscriber that they have been contacted by a party asking them to purchase a gift card on their behalf for a sick friend. This request came from the email address of Dr. Lewis Coleman, who writes for Three Sages.

Any such request supposedly from Dr. Lewis Coleman or any other writer for Three Sages is a scam being carried out by criminal elements,

Do not respond to any such request and please notify us in the comment section of this post of any such communication that you may receive.

Thank you.